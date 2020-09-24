Leadership experts have said that for sustainability of future generations and economic growth, society must seek responsible and visionary leaders who are willing to nurture others, take the lonely path and act differently.

The experts made this call at the Leadership Guardian Virtual Summit with the theme: Preserving the future of Humanity through effective leadership. The summit which was a pre-launch to a new book, titled, The Leadership Guardian – How to develop visionary leaders at home, work and in nations; an essential blueprint for developing visionary leadership.

According to the convener and author who doubles as a leadership development expert and founder of Rellies Works, Kemi Ogunkoya, nations are already overwhelmed by accidental, incidental and theoretical leaders who have failed to offer substance and genuinely transform lives, homes are destroyed under the dictates of deficient parenting, business leaders would do anything to get ahead.

While delivering a keynote speech, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said, leadership is not a title but a responsibility those who seek must come to terms with while acquiring adequate skills to discharge such duties.