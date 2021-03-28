Rapper, and Entertainer, Uwagboe Gabriel has disclosed that showing capacity for Leadership in the Entertainment sector, is key in moving forward.

Uwagboe in a recent post on his Instagram page, @chopzbillions, said, as Artists, our fans expect is to lead in the atmosphere that we find ourselves.

Even amongst colleagues, you are expected to live an exemplary life, on the set and off the set. We are seen as models to the society, and our lives should reflect that.

As people who grace screens of Nigerians, one must avoid scandals, and that can only be achieved through living a reflective lifestyle.

People are quick to pass judgement on you, once you have a questionable character. They begin to talk down on you.

Without a display of positive character traits, Entertainers do not see you as being able to man the industry.

We try to encourage ourselves to be better Entertainers, and that can only be possible when we are there for each other, and show love among ourselves, that is when our fans will show more respect to our brands, Uwagboe said.