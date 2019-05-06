Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland land, Iba Gani Adams,has said leadership is Nigeria’s problem, pointing. He said no religion that is worth practising will appreciate the senseless killings by Boko Haram.

Adams, who spoke at the National Headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (Throne of Grace), Redemption Way, Ebute Metta, Lagos, said religion is all about faith.

He admitted that though he is a Muslim by birth, but thoroughbred in Christian and traditional religions.

“It is sad that many people believe religion is Nigeria’s problem, but in truth, leadership, not religion is Nigeria’s problem. For instance, I am a Muslim by birth, I grew up from a Christian background and as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and culture activist, I also believe in our traditional religion. So, coming to the Redeemed Christian Church of God headquarters today is a pleasure, and one needs to appreciate God for the life of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for keeping faith with God for over 40 years, with branches in over 200 countries across the world,” he said.

While praising Adeboye’s humility, Adams said every content of his sermon is about prayers.

Adeboye, in his sermon, urged Christians to strengthen their faith, saying there is always a storm in the lives of believers.

He said there are two seasons in a day, adding that there is always a night before the day.

“When a day breaks, there must be a night. A day time may endure for years, as a matter of fact, in heaven there is no night. First a night, then a day, then the night. Whenever you find yourself in the night season, talk to the lord. He will restore your life. Weeping may be long for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. In your homes there will always be joy,”Adeboye said.

The thanksgiving service came barely five days after Adams celebrated his 49th birthday anniversary in Lagos.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo was in company with his wife, Ayinba Mojisola.