From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thirteen out of 20 members of the legislative arm of Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have impeached their leader, Jude Isicheli, and his Deputy, Chukwuma Iwube.

In their places, the 13 councillors elected Prince Onuah and Patrick Ogbogu as the new leader and deputy, respectively.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

They also placed the impeached principal officers on suspension for three months.

The lawmakers accused their former leaders of high handedness, disregard for the rules and orders of the House, habitually ruling against majority votes at plenaries, among other allegations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking with Daily Sun on the development, the new House Leader, Prince Onuah, said the action of the 13 lawmakers has come to stay.

He said the new leadership has taken charge of the legislative arm, even as he called for the removal of the Clerk of the House, Jude Ajusah for allegedly compromising his position.

But the purportedly impeached Leader, Mr Isicheli, said he was not aware of any crisis in the legislative arm.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Insisting that he remained the House Leader, Isicheli said any plenary session not presided over by him was null and void and of no consequence.