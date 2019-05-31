Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has prescribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state until further notice.

This was made known in a press release personally signed by the governor and read to journalists by his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan on Friday.

The prescription followed the reports of threats to public peace in the state as two groups within the union have been immersed in leadership tussle that returns the state to the era of brigandage.

Makinde said: “While appreciating the good people of Oyo State for your steadfastness overtime and support for our administration, I want to reiterate our stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquility in our state in order to engender commercial and human development.

“After today’s deliberation with security stakeholders meeting, involving security chiefs and the government, we have resolved to proscribe the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) until further notice.

“All activities of the union remain illegal henceforth and we urge the people of the state to go out about their lawful duties without fear of molestation, as combined security task force in every community of the state, have been charged to take care and maintain peace and order.”

Makinde said all parks in the state have been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.