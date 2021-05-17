From John Adams, Minna

In what looks like another leadership tussle is rocking the National Examinations Council (NECO) following the deployment of a detachment of armed Policemen and the Men of the Department of State Security Service to barricade the entrance gate of the headquarters of the organization along Bida road, Minna, the Niger state capital.

As early as 7:00am on Monday, the staff who where resuming from the sallah break, met a heavily armed Policemen and the Men of the DSS who subjected them to a thorough search and made to show their identity cards before allowing them into the premises.

Although none of the staff could comment on this development, it was gathered that the action of the security agents is not unconnected with the rumor of the sack of the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Examinations body, Professor Godswill Obioma on Friday.

The Daily Sun gathered from a source close to the management that the Registrar who was appointed on the 15th of May, 2020 through a letter with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for an initial tenure of five years, and with effect from 14th May, 2020, have being having a running battle with the governing board, led by Mallam Sadiq Abubakar.

The Registrar who is a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, formally took over the affairs of the Council on Friday, 22nd May, 2020 from the then Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana.

When contacted, the Head of Information, Mallam Azeez Sani simply said “the security Agents are just there to maintain law and order”, and decline further comments.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Niger state Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for his comment on this development.