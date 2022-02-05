From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Due to the lingering internal wrangling rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP), a faction led by Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, has filed a restraining order at a Federal High Court, Abuja against Olu Agunloye and Shehu Gabam.

Isiaq, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, stated that the suit with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/75/2022, and dated January 24, was to mandate Akunloye and Gabam to stop parading themselves as leaders of SDP because of the expiration of their tenure.

“We have file through the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/75/2022 a Restraining Order that have been served on the Former Acting National Chairman Dr. Olu Aguntoye and the Former National Secretary Shehu Musa Gabam to stop parading themselves at Acting National Chairman and National Secretary respectively and to handover all parties properties in their possession to the New leaders of the Party. (copy attached)

“It is instructively to note here, that by the instrumentality of Chief Olu Falae GCON, CFR letter to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated 19th February, 2019, of his voluntary retirement from active Partisan Politics effect from Friday 8th February, 2019, and for Prof. Tunde Adeniran to takeover and complete his tenure as SDP National Chairman, which expired in 8th March 2020.

“And similarly the National Convention of 6th October, 2018 that only ratified the appointment of Shehu Musa Gabam as National Secretary to complete the tenure of Alh. Hussain Saleh Dass.

“So by this, which tenure of office is Dr. Aguntoye and Alh Gabam are struggling to stay in or occupy when in reality the duo tenure has expired, by this, we have also through Federal High Court in a suit No. CV/ 354/ 2022 file a case to determine whether Dr. Olu Aguntoye inherented any tenure. (copy attach)

“Since we have tenures expirations, we have under my leadership through our NEC called to convene SDP Elective National Convention which is now slotted for 27-29th April, 2022 in line with INEC guidelines,”he he said.

He lamented the crisis has driven SDP elective members to other parties.

“I want to really say this; because of this impunity, very sad and every member of SDP will feel very sad by this information that because of this threat, intimidation, because of impunity all our elective members have left the party. As of today all of them.

“And because of that, we even have a House of Representatives member that belongs to the formal acting chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye set but yet of this, the gentleman needs to leave.

“But I want to assure that because of this national reconciliation committee that we have put in place, we going to get our members back.

“We are going to get Nigerians back. We are going to reposition this party to win elections in Nigeria,” he added.

Former SDP Secretary, disclosed that a “National Reconciliation Committee that is being populated by respected party men and women from all the geo-political zones, will soon start work.”