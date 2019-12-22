Linus Oota, Lafia

The tussle for the leadership of the Tiv people in Nasarawa state which lingered for over four years has been resolved.

Former vice chancellor, University of Agriculture makurdi Prof Emmanuel Kucha stated this weekend in Imom, Obi local government area of the state, the headquarters of the Tiv people in Nasarawa state after a general congress of the Tiv people.

Prof Kucha who chaired a reconciliation committee dissolved the two factions of the Tiv leadership in the state, the mzough u Tiv and Tiv Development Association.

The former vice chancellor regretted that the crisis led to the loss of a commissionership slot in the state by the current government.

At the congress, all the factional leaders agree to collapse their factions into one umbrella known as Tiv Development Association and mechanisms were put in place to conduct a fresh election for an all acceptable leadership.

According to him “the mission is for us the Tiv people in Nasarawa state to come together as a united entity, there was a committee that was put together and I chaired the committee to look at the issues, I did the work and presented our findings and recommendations to the congress

“So we belive from now, there will be peace for the Tiv people in Nasarawa state, one of the key issue we found during our findings is that people step on toes , there was too much acrimony, animosity and unforgiven spirit.

“With our presentation today , we believe that every Tiv man in Nasarawa state will embrace peace and come together, anybody who fails to do so is on his own, we will leave you and move on” he said