Linus Oota, Lafia

Tussle for the leadership of the Tiv people in Nasarawa State which has lingered for over four years has been resolved.

Former vice chancellor, University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Prof. Emmanuel Kucha, disclosed this at the weekend in Imom, Obi Local Government Area, headquarters of the Tiv people in Nasarawa.

Prof Kucha who chaired a reconciliation committee dissolved the two factions of the Tiv leadership, the Mzough u Tiv and Tiv Development Association.

Kucha regretted that the crisis had led to loss of a commissionership slot by the TIVs in the state.

He said at the congress, factional leaders agreed to collapse their groups into one umbrella known as Tiv Development Association. He said mechanisms were put in place to conduct a fresh election for a new leadership acceptable by all.

“We believe that from now, there will be peace for the Tiv people in Nasarawa. One of the key issues we found during our findings is that people stepped on toes; there was too much acrimony, animosity and unforgiving spirit. With our presentation today , we believe that every Tiv man in Nasarawa will embrace peace and come together, anybody who fails to do so is on his own, we will leave you and move on,” he said.