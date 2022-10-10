Leading European Union officials have condemned a series of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities on Monday.

“What is happening now in Kyiv is sickening,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter.

“It shows the world, again, the regime we are faced with: One that targets indiscriminately. One that rains terror (and) death down on children,” she added.

“Such acts have no place in 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, said in a tweet.

“We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way,” he wrote.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders seeked shelter in the basement of a hotel while visiting Kiev, he wrote on Twitter.

“We are safe and waiting for the evolution of the situation,” he said. (dpa/NAN)