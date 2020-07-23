This year has been a topsy turvy one for everyone especially with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and the increasing number of infections and deaths. The first active case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded in Lagos, Nigeria by late February.

One of the worst-hit states with a population of over 20 million in Nigeria’s defacto commercial capital Lagos. The increasing number of active cases forced the federal government to order a full lockdown in Lagos, Ogun & Oyo states the three key Nigerian states where COVID-19 infections were most prevalent by March 30, 2020. As the cases surged the lockdown was later expanded to include the 36 states and Abuja.

Philanthropic responses to the pandemic has mainly followed two methods, cash donations from both the private and public sector and /or in-kind donations to private and public healthcare providers, in form of ventilators, PPE, and fully equipped isolation/treatment centers.

The DEM GO HEAR WORD FOUNDATION is one of these private organizations addressing the harsh economic effects caused by strict lockdowns with the distribution of food items and cash. Between April 12 – 19 2020 the foundation embarked on a 7 day visit to several locations in the city of Warri to distribute palliatives. Cartons of indomie noodles, toilet rolls, tubers of yam, tins of milk, bags of rice and sachets of maggi cube was shared to widows, single mothers, orphans and destitute around Warri city.

The foundation was founded by Ekpe Peter Unuajohwofia aka DEMGOHEARWORD, a comedian, entrepreneur and social media influencer. Born on May 18 1993 to Palmer and Justine Unajohwofia in Ethiope East Okpara Delta State, Nigeria, He is the thirteenth of sixteen children.

When asked why he set up the foundation, he explained it was his way of giving back to society. He further went on to say that he knew what it was like to be born in an oil-rich city and seeing all the companies making money off the land but not providing the infrastructure needed by host communities to develop and prosper. He went on to narrate his personal experience growing up and not having access to basic amenities like steady power, potable water or good roads.

He said that trust, an increasingly scarce commodity between government, politicians and the masses in the pre-COVID-19 period, has become even scarcer in these pandemic times. And with government not doing nearly enough to help citizens. He feels it is only fair that private individuals and businesses pitch in to help whenever and wherever they can.

DEM GO HEAR WORD FOUNDATION is a non governmental organization focused on providing advice, support and assistance to widows, single mothers, orphans and the less privileged in Nigeria with emphasis in the Niger-Delta region.