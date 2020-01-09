Leadway Assurance Company Limited has announced the appointment of Tunde Hassan- Odukale as its new Managing Director/CEO effective from January 01, 2020 after the retirement of Oye Hassan-Odukale.

A statement by the company stated that Tunde Hassan-Odukale has been a key member of Leadway’s executive and leadership team since 1999, previously serving as the company’s Executive Director, Financial Services and Systems.

After three decades of nurturing the company in executive capacity, Oye has picked this moment to bow out, the firm said.

During his tenure, Oye saw the business grow from a small regional company into one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance companies, attaining the number one position in terms of Gross Premium Income (GPI) and balance sheet size.

Announcing Tunde’s appointment, the outgoing CEO, Oye Hassan-Odukale stated that, “In his 30 years of leadership experience at the company, Tunde has been the driving force behind the tremendous growth seen in the areas of life assurance, investments, finance and technology. Thus, this makes him a natural successor to steer Leadway to its next phase in history.”

Oye commended the professional team of the firm, emphasizing his confidence that “Tunde will build on the company’s legacy with their unflinching and committed support.”

Tunde, 55, is a graduate of the University of London and City University, London. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Pure Mathematics and is an alumnus of the Lagos, London, Harvard and Stanford Business Schools.

He sits on the board of directors of various blue-chip companies, which includes First Bank of Nigeria Limited. He is also a member of the Royal Society of Mathematics, the Institute of Actuaries and the Institute of Directors.