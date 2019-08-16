The finals of the 2010 Leadway Assurance Summer Tennis Clinic will hold today at Ikoyi Club, with prizes up for grabs in six events.

Tennis Section chairman, Bimbo Okubena, hinted that modalities for a successful completion of the 11-day programme that featured 73 participants in beginners, intermediate and advanced classes have been put in place.

Okubena expressed gratitude to Leadway Assurance for sponsoring the programme, which he pointed, is one of the bedrock for developing talents at the club.

A host of personalities are expected to grace the final, among who is Tunde Odukale, the MD/CEO Leadway Assurance PLC, who will lead the top executives of the A-list insurance company.

Meanwhile, kids are counting their gains for being part of the programme, which is in Under Seven, Under 12 and Under 18 for boys and girls.

Emmanuel Gbenebichie featured in the beginners’ class and submitted he can hit his shot with much precision, likewise Daniel Adesanya who believes he has improved on his game as he wants to win the boys U18 title which would be his last in the category.

The duo of Mofope Akinyemi, the defending champion of the girls Under 18, and Ebele Igwe also attested that they could play much better than they were before the start of the clinic.