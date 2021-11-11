Leadway Health Limited, is facilitating a free one-month mammogram screening for women in Nigeria. This is to commemorate the 2021 breast cancer awareness month.

The initiative aligns with the organisation’s campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and help women who require or cannot afford the screening exercise.

Commenting on the initiative, chief executive officer, Leadway Health, Dr Tokunbo Alli, said, “It’s alarming to know that breast cancer is currently the one of the most prevalent critical illness

among women – with 2.26 million cases recorded worldwide and 685,000

deaths in 2020. But we also know that early detection is imperative in the successful diagnosis and treatment of this disease. Hence, we are poised to provide facilities for screening through selected health centers across Nigeria.

“This year’s theme, ‘Rise,’ is a clarion call for all to do more and support as many women as possible, hence the critical driving force for this exercise. The screening exercise is free and available to

women above 40 nationwide. Interested parties should visit Leadway Health’s social media pages to register or nominate anyone for the free mammogram test. Registration closes on Saturday, October 30, 2021.”

Leadway Health, which is an associate company of Leadway Assurance is

an innovative health maintenance organization (HMO) that provides a

new dimension to conventional health insurance. It’s affordable, flexible, and technology-driven services are designed to address Nigerians’ health insurance needs. As a socially responsible organisation, we are primed, proud, and ready to respond to this need for the wellbeing of women in our society.

