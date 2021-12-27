By Chinwendu Obienyi

Foremost pension fund administrator in Nigeria, Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, has announced the appointment of Lanre Idris as its new Managing Director, heralding a new era in the company’s history.

This appointment follows the recent retirement of Ronke Adedeji, the erstwhile Managing Director, who steered the ship of the organisation for over a decade.

Idris boasts of years of managerial experience and versatility spanning various positions across different organisations and industries. His expertise covers areas in Leadership, Information Systems, Governance, Risk and Business Process management.

Before his appointment as the Managing Director of Leadway Pensure, he had served as the Executive Director/COO of the organisation during which he was instrumental to the transformation and the remarkable growth the organisation recorded.

He has worked with diverse teams across the country, serving in various senior management positions in leading organisations. He was formerly the General manager at Tehila Communications Ltd, a value added services company in Lagos before moving on to become the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Prestel Communications Ltd Benin.

Idris is an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the University of Liverpool, where he bagged graduate and postgraduate qualifications in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Information Systems Management respectively. In addition, his certifications and trainings in Leadership, –Strategy, Finance and Investment at various local and international institutions including the Lagos Business School, London School of Economics and The Wharton College of the University of Pennsylvania at once depicts his dedication to lifelong learning.

Speaking on his appointment, former Board Chairman of Leadway Pensure PFA, Oye Hassan-Odukale, said that the board, management and staff of Leadway Pensure PFA are proud of the appointment of the new Chief Executive.

Odukale said, “He is a seasoned business leader who has been an important member of our company and the industry as a whole. We are confident that he will pick up the baton and sustain Leadway Pensure as a leading Pension Fund Administrator in the country.”

When quizzed on what the future holds for the company, the newly appointed MD said, the faith and support of the board, management, and staff of Leadway Pensure will help the company retain and solidify its status as industry leaders.

“We are unflinching in our mission of unrivalled pension services and financial comfort to our teeming customers, and we shall continue to prioritize excellent customer experience in our operations. We are clear on where we are headed, and I can boldly say that the future is very exciting for us and all our stakeholders,” Idris said.