Leadway Pensure PFA, has reiterated its commitment to continuous excellent service delivery, as well as competitive returns on investments for its Retirement Savings Account (RSA) customers – two key qualities that distinguished the firm from peers in the pension industry.

By constantly delivering unique services and innovating better processes, Leadway Pensure PFA is pushing the frontiers of the pension industry in Nigeria while also offering comfort to Retirement RSA holders.

Recently, the firm launched an online Retirement Savings Account enrollment portal, which enables users to remotely open RSAs and get their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) within ten minutes, thereby, eliminating the bureaucracy of physical enrollment and giving Nigerians the needed motivation to secure their financial future.

This, coupled with the Leadwaymobile app, interactive SMS, Pensure Online (P-Online) and SureCal (Pensure Calculator), provides accessibility and convenience for customers to have wholesome and seamless pension experiences with the brand.

Commenting on the Company’s customer centricity, the Managing Director, Leadway Pensure, Mrs. Ronke Adedeji, said management will not relent in its quest to find better ways to connect with customers and give them excellent pension service delivery.

Reaffirming the firm’s commitment to delivering competitive returns to customers, Adedeji noted that Leadway Pensure’s RSA funds outperformed their stipulated benchmark for October, with RSA I returning a 32 per cent annualized return against a 25 per cent benchmark; RSA II returned 25 per cent against a 23 per cent benchmark; RSA III returned 20 per cent against a 15 per cent benchmark, and RSA IV returned 18 per cent against an 9 per cent benchmark; culminating in an overall high performance of RSA funds across multiple investments in the company.

She said, “The performance is a testament to our consistent efforts to deliver excellent results to our customers. As a company, we work assiduously to never stray from our objective of remaining amongst the top five Pension Fund Administrators in the nation. Being intensely aware of the dynamic nature of the market, we consciously guard our RSA funds against downturns to preserve value, thereby causing our funds to outperform a 14.23 per cent inflation in October. We remain confident that the rest of the year will not be any different as we remain committed to helping our customers get more out of life despite the current economic realities.”