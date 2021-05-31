By Chinwendu Obienyi

Leadway Pensure PFA, one of Nigeria’s foremost Pension Funds Administrator (PFA) has promised that it would continue to churn out initiatives which will be centered on adding value to its customers.

Its Managing Director, Ronke Adedeji, made this assertion at the just-concluded health and wellness seminar for retirees. The virtual session tagged “Maintaining Good Health at Retirement” was anchored by Dr.Olumuyiwa Odugbesan from Leadway Health; a medical practitioner, who educated the retirees on the benefits of having a meal plan, exercising, mental wellness, and maintaining mental balance.

He also spoke about managing and preventing sicknesses associated with advanced age. In order to drive home the points for the participants, Dr. Odugbesan showcased mild exercises and simple medical practices that the retirees could practice at home to enhance their health.

Speaking on what prompted the health and wellness seminar, Mrs. Adedeji said: “Customers are Leadway Pensure PFA’s most prized stakeholders and we will continue to push out initiatives that reassure them of this value”.

Corroborating her, Head of Benefits Processing, Leadway Pensure PFA, Tade Gbadebo, said that the company goes beyond paying pensions to retirees, adding that it is committed to making retirement and living better for its customers.

The organisation had recently received an award for customer care excellence and this seems to be an opportunity to reiterate the achievement.