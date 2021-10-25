By Chinwendu Obienyi

Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, Nigeria’s foremost pension funds administrator, has emerged Best-In-Class PFA of the Decade at the 2021 edition of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards (ABLMA).

Leadway Pensure received the prestigious award for its continuous efforts at delivering impeccable customer service experiences and leading the industry with several innovative solutions across its product portfolio. The award was received on behalf of the company by the Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, Moyosoreoluwa Aiyekitan and CRMD Regional Manager, Lagos, Peter Olawole, at the 2021 African Brand Congress.

Reacting to the gesture, the Managing Director of Leadway Pensure PFA, Lanre Idris, said that the Leadway brand is synonymous with pension excellence, and this award confirms the brand’s commitment to delivering amazing experiences to its clients.

In his words, “This award is a win for our entire team for all the hard work they put in towards building the Leadway brand and making it an industry leader in a very competitive space. For us, quality is a watchword that underpins every aspect of our corporate existence, and this is what we are projecting to the world.”

Idris further noted that it is not a surprise that Leadway continues to receive national and international accolades because the company is always investing in platforms that aid efficiency.

“We believe that our clients are central to our operations. As such, we are keen on delighting them by always innovating simple and smart solutions to deliver pension services – this is our DNA. Amongst several other innovations, we introduced the Leadway mobile app, interactive SMS, Pensure Online (P-Online) and SureCal, all provided for customers’ convenience and accessibility,” He said.

It will be recalled that earlier in the year, Leadway Pensure received a Customer Service Excellence Award at the Africa Brands Awards 2021. In 2020, the company was also commended by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for pioneering National Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) audit and compliance. The firm has over the years demonstrated that it is a major force in the country’s pension industry by offering quality services and generating competitive returns on retirees’ funds.

