The annual UBA Pensions Sports Tournament took place at the weekend with participants from companies in the pension industry treated to a time of fun, games and relaxation, amidst an atmosphere of intense competition.

Upbeat Centre, Lekki Lagos, hosted the 2019 edition organized annually by UBA Pensions Custodian Ltd for its clients, providing friends and families the opportunity to network, mingle and take some time off their usual busy schedule.

This year’s event, which was the 10th edition, saw the participation of 14 PFAs from across the country, higher than the 12, which participated in the previous edition in 2018. The participating PFAs were: AIICO Pensions, ARM Pension, AXA Mansard Pension, FCMB Pensions, Fidelity Pensions, IEI Anchor Pensions, Leadway Pensure, PAL Pensions, Premium Pension, Radix Pension, Sigma Pensions, Stanbic IBTC Pensions, Trustfund Pension and Veritas Glanvills Pensions.

These teams competed in 5-Aside-Football, Chess, Scrabble, Table Tennis (male & female), Snooker, Egg and Spoon, Sack race and Virtual Game (FIFA 19) events, Penalty Shoot-Outs.