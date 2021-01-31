From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The President of the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU), Mahmud Hadejia has noted that its recently concluded the league in Kebbi State, provided an opportunity for the Union to discover new players for national team.

Hadejia, who spoke with newsmen at the end on the league that saw Atiku Bagudu Beach Soccer Club and Kabawan Kanta Beach Soccer club emerge first and second place winners respectively expressed satisfaction with the performance of the players.

Speaking with newsmen, Hadeija said; “this tournament is the first of its kind. We are hopeful that the coming years would be eventful, COVID- 19 free. We are happy for the successful hosting of the tournament.

“It has been amazing because, we have discovered a lot of new players. The number is really amazing. And as you know, we have Kebbi Beach Soccer team here and soon they would resume camping. All the players discovered will be called up for camping based on what we have seen of them”.

He noted that the league would be a continuous exercise in order to give youths, players an opportunity to display their skills and integrated into national team.

Hadejia added that the Union is optimistic to participate in the forthcoming FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup noting that all stakeholders are praying to have a COVID-19 free years to allow smooth running of sports activities.