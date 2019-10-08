Head Coach of Kada Queens Basketball Club, Samson Sim-Sim has attributed the poor performance of his players in the Zenith basketball league to lack of motivation.

Sim-Sim told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that the players went into the competition even though they have not been paid for 20 months.

NAN reports that Kada Queens is owned by the Kaduna State Government.

The players have been agitating for the payment of their 20 month entitlements including a boycott of training days to the commencement of the league, but without success.

“Right from the beginning I knew the performance was going to be poor because the motivation was also poor.

“From the players reaction, I know the team will not have a better outing here, because so far we won only one match and we lost others.

“From the matches played so far, the margins are not much and that is to say the players didn’t make up their minds to play; some of them even refused to show up for matches.

“The players didn’t show interest in the competition because from the first and second phase in Zaria, they came second and no allowances was given to them.”

Sim-sim said the players have sacrificed so much for the team and needed to be paid their allowances.

“I am appealing to the Kaduna state government to help us release funds to pay these players.

“These players have tried by playing since last season without getting any allowances throughout the season and this season too,“he said.(NAN)