By Peter Anosike

Lawyers under the aegis of Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum (ASILF) – the umbrella body of lawyers from Anambra State – have expressed concern over the level of insecurity that has pervaded Anambra State in particular and South East geo political zone in general.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, they said that as chief security officers of their various states, the governors must not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the insecurity is nipped in the bud before it becomes too late.

According to the president of the organisation, Joe Nwokedi, the governors should beef up intelligence to find out those who are killing the security operatives.

Nwokedi recalled that Igbo respect human lives a lot, adding that there is no justification whatsoever for killing security operatives.

He appealed to Anambra State governor in particular and the other governors to work with local vigilantes to ensure that the culprits are fished out and insecurity stopped.

In her contribution, the Vice President of the organisation, Chioma Ferguson said that it was high time the Federal Government declared national security emergency to arrest the situation in the country.