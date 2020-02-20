Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of the electoral promises he made regarding the rescue of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, and other Chibok girls that are still under the captivity of Boko Haram insurgents.

CAN said the situation was disheartening and painful that a government that freed Leah Sharibu’s fellow schoolgirls has not deemed it fit to secure her freedom, despite the fact that those in government have children or grandchildren of her age coupled with the fact of her father being a serving Police officer.

CAN Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, maintained that CAN was deeply saddened by the puzzle of kidnapping, ransom payment and the non-release of Leah, her reported present condition as well as other victims.

“The unsuccessful efforts to free the prisoner of faith by the Federal Government is highly disturbing, disappointing, depressing and unacceptable. More so that some abductees and persons kidnapped by the terrorists have had their ransoms paid and freed through the efforts of the Federal Government, relevant security agencies and some international Non-Governmental Organisations.

“The recent sad narrative about Miss Leah Sharibu’s maternal condition is worrisome. Also, the setting free of so-called ex-Boko Haram terrorists under de-radicalization, rehabilitation, empowerment of the arrested terrorists by the Federal Government is rather troubling and suspicious.”

He also tackled some people who have described or perceived CAN as enemy of government for speaking to the government on national issues particularly insecurity and other socio-economic developments.

“CAN and its leadership should not be seen as enemies of this government for calling on them to make Nigeria safer and free the captives. No attempt should be made to silence the church and its leaders by whatever means. Government should discountenance the praises heaped upon them by sycophants and political jobbers on this unacceptable-security situation and panic in the nation.

“They should give us no cause to cry for a violence-free society again by restoring peace to all regions of our nation. We call on Christians and all Nigerians to continue to pray and speak against the continuous killing of Nigerians and the unfounded excuses always given by those in government to explain away the absurd situation.

“We should not cease praying for the release of all the captives in the bondage of the terrorists, bandits and kidnappers that are believed to be running to several thousands. It’s our hope that very soon, the siege over the country will be lifted and all of them will be released to unite with their families.”