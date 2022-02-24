From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Bishop of Methodist Church, Nigeria and President of Vision Africa Radio station, Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has lamented the continued captivity of Miss Leah Shaibu and reiterated call for her release.

He made the call at Michael Okpara auditorium, Umuahia, during a security sensitisation and orientation campaigns organised by the National Orientation Agency, Abia State and the state ministry of information, aimed at ending insecurity in Nigeria.

Terrorists abducted Leah alongside other students in Dapchi, Yobe State in 2018.

The cleric frowned at a situation where the young female student, who was abducted by bandits about four years ago, was still being held for maintaining her religious faith.

He identified peace as the only vehicle to drive the progress of a nation and urged Nigerians to eschew the spirit of tribalism, religious bigotry, selfishness and other social vices.

Onuoha, who called for immediate resolution of the ongoing ASUU one-month warning strike, warned that the nation’s educational and youth systems may suffer more damages if the industrial action was allowed to linger.

He equally urged President Mohamadu Buhari to sign the reworked electoral bill into law, saying it was in the interest Nigerians and also drew attention to the high level of insecurity on Enugu-Okigwe road and Okigwe-Ihube-Uturu- Isukwuato axis of Abia State. “How can we talk about food security when families can longer farm in peace? Our women and children no longer feel peace in their own farmlands,” he said.