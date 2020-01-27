Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Father of Leah Sharibu, Mr Nathan Sharibu has said the family has not been contacted over the recent condition of their daughter still in Boko Haram custody.

Media reports last week claimed Leah, the only girl still held by Boko Haram after the February 19, 2018 abduction at a public school in Dapchi, Yobe State had been delivered of a baby. The reports quoted a tweet by former journalist, Malam Ahmed Sarkida believed to have contact with the insurgents.

But Leah’s father, Nathan told our correspondent that the family was not contacted by the government or any official on the reported development.

“As I speak with you, nobody has contacted me or the family. We are hearing it like every other person in Nigeria. We build our trust in God and wait for what will happen,” he told our correspondent.

He said neither the Federal nor state government had contacted the family since 2018. “Aside from the government delegation which came to Dapchi when the incident happened, we haven’t seen anybody,” he disclosed.

Family members said Leah’s mother had been “crying repeatedly” since the media reports about her daughter’s birth of a baby hit the airwave.

A total of 110 girls between 11 and 19 years were abducted by Boko Haram on the night of February 19, 2018, at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical School, Dapchi, Yunusari Local Government, Yobe State. A month later, 104 girls were released. Some of those released girls said five of the abductees died on their way into the bush on the night of the abduction leaving Leah, the only Christian, held by the insurgents.