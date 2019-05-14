Fred Itua, Abuja

The purported leakage of an audio of the Governor of he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, where he allegedly discussed a missing N500 billion, has been condemned by the Coalition of Civil Society organisations (CSOs).

The coalition described it as an act done in bad faith and an attempt to blackmail the CBN Governor.

The group said the leakage was clearly the handiwork of those against the reappointment of Emefiele. It said the sudden emergence of an audio tape on purported misappropriation of funds after his appointment for a second term in office was simply suspicious and an attempt to create an unnecessary confusion in the nation’s financial sector as well discredit the nation’s CBN boss.

At a press conference addressed in Abuja by the national president and secretary general of CSOs, Etuk Bassey William and Ibrahim Abubakar, respectively, the group warned Nigerians that the negative effect of such accusations could cause the nation’s economya lot of damage, saying there should be limits to vendetta as the audio was done in bad taste.

Querying the timing of the release of the audio tape, the CSOs wondered the logic and undercurrents behind the tape’s release especially after Emefiele’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari for a fresh term in office.

“There has been several policy and economic initiatives that has been introduced by Emefiele since his assumption into office and they are quite numerous. It is baffling that during these periods of struggles not for a day did the nation get the contributions of these detractors even if they had contrary opinions, ideas or policies.

“To suddenly jump into the fray and cause this distraction upon the reappointment of the CBN governor is not only antithetical to the growth of our economy but indeed to the spirit of collectivism needed to build the nation,” William stated.

“We have listened to the audio and can actually state that the conversation had no connotation of any fraudulent intent as being purported.

“Nigerians and all investors should disregard the antics of these enemies of progress who always believe that they must destroy or discredit credible activities of government once things don’t go their ways. But we want to assure the management of CBN that Nigerians are behind them, and should not be distracted by self seeking detractors,” it further stated.