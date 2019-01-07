Though the veracity of the tapes is still not clear, Amaechi was heard in the recording saying the Buhari administration has brought misery to Nigerians. Aidoghie Paulinus and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, (with agency report) Controversy has continued to trail leaked audio tapes exposing where Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, allegedly lamented the situation in the country under President Muhammadu Buhari. Amaechi opens up on audio recording credited to him now gone viral Although the veracity of the tapes is still not clear, Amaechi was heard, in the audio recording, figuratively saying the Buhari administration has brought only misery, poverty and hunger to Nigerians. In the audio recording, shared with PREMIUM TIMES, by spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign, Phrank Shaibu, Amaechi, who is director general of Buhari’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, said in the three years Buhari has been in power, Nigerians are lamenting. BOMBSHELL: LISTEN and SHARE as the DG of the @MBuhari campaign @ChibuikeAmaechi, destroys Buhari. “The President does not listen to anybody. Does he even read”-Rotimi Amaechi. LISTEN and RETWEET #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/3VKFzr8LPC — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 4, 2019

He said in the audio recording: “These are not things you publish ooo. If you publish them, you will never sit with me any day. “Three years of Buhari oo, everybody is crying, crying…pressmen are crying, farmers are crying, workers are crying, politicians are crying, students are crying, three years oo! “The rate of poverty is very high. The people are hungry. Nigeria will divide!” The au dio recording presented Amaechi as describing the president as a leader who neither listens nor cares about what is written about him, as the voice said: “The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. The president doesn’t care. Does he read? He will read, he will laugh. He will say ‘come, come and see, they are abusing me here’. In fact, there was one case of somebody in Onitsha, a trader in Onitsha who couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah; and, I was with Oga on the plane and the man was busy abusing Buhari. He said, ‘Amaechi, come, what is my business with Onitsha goat seller?’”

Reacting to the audio recording, Amaechi dismissed it, saying he was not aware of such audio now being played on several internet platforms. He vehemently denied knowledge of any audio recording to Daily Sun, yesterday evening. “I am not aware of any audio recording.” Further told that the audio is gaining momentum on different online websites, the immediate past governor of Rivers State said: “Do I do website?”