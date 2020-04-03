Tosin Ajirire

American music star, Bill Withers, is dead.

According to a statement issued by his family on Friday, Withers, who is popular for his soulful songs such as Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Ain’t No Sunshine, died of heart complications on Monday. He was 81.

Lean on Me, a paean to friendship, was performed at the inaugurations of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Both Lean on Me and Ain’t No Sunshine are among Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

