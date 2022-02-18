Chairman, Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council in Plateau, Mr Ernest Da’a, has challenged its employees to learn modern skills and develop their capacities toward adequate and sustainable service delivery.

Da’a advice is contained in statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Stephen Sarki.

Sarki stated that the chairman threw the challenge at a farewell session held in honour of four retiring management staff of the council.

“We are in a knowledge revolution economy. If you have the opportunity, further your education, study well, prepare to learn and translate the knowledge into viable economic ventures.

“Failure to meet up with the trend of technical-know-how, the revolution will reel you out,” he quoted Da’a as having said.

The chairman also confirmed that he had a wonderful working relationship with the retiring officers and all other employees of the local government.

In his remarks, Mr Hosea Simput, who represented Plateau President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr Arandong Makwin, advised civil servants to plan for their retirement.

He admonished that life after service would not a bed of roses.

Simput commended the council chairman and the staff unions of Qua’an-Pan Council for their solidarity and unity.

The retiring officers, who took turns to talk, expressed gratitude to God and to governments at all levels for the opportunity to serve.

They asked for forgiveness and understanding, if in the course of discharging their duties they stepped on toes. (NAN)