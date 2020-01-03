Moving from Privilege to Purpose: Living out Your God-Ordained Purpose,

Michael Nwimoh, Arrow Seed, Lagos, 2018, pp.144

Simeon Mpamugoh

Many have no point to ponder about their life. Yet they continue to enjoy the privilege of being alive. While some move from the concession life offers to fulfill God predestined purpose, others are hoodless about it.

In 144 pages, Michael Nwimoh shares celestial thoughts in his book, Moving from Privilege to Purpose: Living out God’s Ordained Purpose, without pandering to their clandestine plot. .

With Foreword by Bishop Humphrey Erumaka, Senior Pastor at WordBase Assembly Incorporated, among other endorsements by Nigerian’s fiery pastors, the author, in the eleven-chapter book, narrates how God, through events orchestrates men and things to enable us fulfill purpose.

He notes that God does not beat about the bush nor indulge in frivolities, as no human or non-human is created to while away on earth. “Every man or material has a particular assignment to fulfill in the world,” he intones in the first chapter of the book, “God is always Purposeful.”

He is unyielding when he declares that “many of our past plans failed either because they were not in line with the will of God, or that we were not patient to get God’s detailed instructions on the time and place of execution.”

He X-rays “You and Your Purpose,” in Chapter 2. In it, he explains man’s expedition to planet earth and God’s conceptual processes. “You are present on earth, because God has planned before your arrival that you would be here. You are living for a purpose, so, go ask God through prayers what that purpose is,” he echoes.

Other sub themes in the chapter include: God does everything according to His purpose; you were born to begin what God has finished, among others. “Purpose Explains” is where he provides definition of purpose with scriptural backing. He goes on to ask the reader: “What is your purpose?” He hints that the natural order of that purpose was always determined by the creator or manufacturer, but, in man’s case, it is determined by the Almighty God who made mankind (Galatians 3: 13-15).

He echoes ways to discover purpose in the fourth chapter by highlighting three basic habits critical to anybody serious about discovering purpose in life namely: Vision, Mission, and passion. He narrows his examples of those who through vision discovered their purpose to Jeremiah and Paul (Jeremiah 1:1-5, Acts 9:3-6, 15-16). On those who had the fire to act on something very important, he cited David and Nehemiah.

“In vision, God speaks of His plan for your life. In mission, you are drawing from talents and treasures God has deposited in you while in passion you are desirous and willing to be a solution to the problem confronting your people,” he construes.

Chapter five mirrors four signs apparent in a person that has discovered the assignment of God in his life. What is the nature of your purpose? He queries in chapter 5.

The 18-page chapter encapsulates principles that must govern every purpose (Ecct. 8:5-6a). The author infers that only few bother to find out the nature of their purpose while many seek to understand the time of their purpose. “It is important that you don’t step out to pursue a purpose whose nature you have not fully understood,” he counselled.

“There are different elements that make up a man’s purpose.” This is the starting block for the seventh chapter. It goes on to warn: “These elements must be sought and expressed within the context of the kingdom of God and His righteousness, which is His primary priority on earth.” The chapter provides detailed notion of what kingdom of God, righteousness and elements of purpose represent.

“Purity of purpose,” takes space in the 8th chapter. In it Nwimoh believes that man on his own is incapable of making any plan that glorifies God, therefore, no matter the credential of the planner, if it does not emanate from God, it cannot pass the purity test. He describes true success as finishing God\s assignment without violating the principles in motive, thought and actions.

In chapter 9, he reflects on the significance of God’s pattern and why He will never give you anything without an idea on how it should be done. He established this with a reference from Hebrews 8:5 where God gave Moses an assignment, insisting he must follow the pattern He showed him.

According to the author, the universal peer-view concept permits the gleaning of someone else’s work with a view to integrating any relevant part of it into one’s work, so long as it does not cause the person injury and alter the pattern God wants him to use for His assignment.” You cannot fulfill your God-given purpose by using your own pattern, neither should you adopt another man’s pattern simply, because it is working for him,” he infers.

Moving from Privilege to Purpose: Living out Your God-Ordained Purpose by Michael Nwimoh is a well-crafted book. It is recommended for everyone, including boardroom leaders. Its notch goes beyond believers and errors negligible.