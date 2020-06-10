Anuforo [email protected]

Millions of children are now staying at home due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic around the world, and many parents are looking for resources so that their children continue studying and learning from home in these trying times.

Here are some resources put together for people to teach their children with.

[email protected] with YouTube

[email protected] is a website that YouTube as part of its strategy to help children and students from all over the world to continue learning and studying during this coronavirus scourge. Educational creators on YouTube like Khan Academy, Sesame Street, and Code.org are all on the [email protected] platform.

YouTube also introduced a section for families who have children under the age of 13. With these resources, families can watch videos with the children and encourage their creativity, playfulness, and curiosity.

Although the website launched in English, YouTube promises that it will expand to other languages in “the coming days.”

YouTube learning destination

YouTube Learning Destination is a platform that was created to help and inspire students to use learning content that is of high-quality.

It is a platform that features “supplemental learning content, celebrates learning moments and shares tips for learners.”

Like [email protected], the YouTube Learning Destination is also available in English for now. YouTube Learning Destination can either be found at youtube.com/learning or by navigating to the explore tab on the new YouTube app.

YouTube Kids

YouTube Kids is a platform that provides children under the age of 13 the opportunity of studying and learning in a safer environment.

On YouTube Kids, kids can explore their curiosity and interest on their own. But YouTube also gives parents the opportunity of using tools to customise the experience for their kids on YouTube Kids.

The YouTube Kids app also features some out-of-the-box content like indoor fun and learning as well as healthy habits.

#Studywithme

YouTube #Studywithme is YouTube’s response to kids studying alone all over the world. Here’s why they created the platform:

“We’ve been inspired by the #StudyWithMe movement, where students share their study experiences with each other online. Whether reading or listening to music, it helps to feel less alone when you study together.”

These are all technological solutions that parents can use in these trying times to make sure that their children continue studying at home. For the truth is; we cannot afford to allow anything disrupt the education of our children. Not even a pandemic.