We remember what it was like for us, some years ago when we enrolled in a vocational school to acquire dressmaking skills.

Many of the new students, including us, were so excited. We couldn’t wait to start sewing all the designs in our head! And then week after week, reality started dawning on us. Learning to sew was not something to be rushed.

Expectation: You need to have all the sewing tools before getting started. Reality: No need for analysis paralysis. You can start with a thread and needle first! And then get some fabrics. And then a sewing machine. As you begin practising, you’ll know just exactly the tool(s) you need per time and purchase them.

Expectation: You want to sew a wedding gown in the first week of learning to sew. Reality: As an absoluTe beginner, your first week will be spent on learning how to sew straight and curved seams. If you skip the basics, every outfit you attempt making in the future will look so tacky and poorly made.

Expectation:You think you have time to learn so you keep procrastinating. Reality: Time waits for no one. Every day is still a new learning experience for those who already sew. How much more, beginners. Opportunities are already meeting people who know how to sew only one item.

The best time to learn how to sew was yesterday. The second best time to learn is NOW.

What you must understand is, there are steps you must take as a learning foundation. It is after you must have gone through the basics as a beginner that you begin to build on that foundation.