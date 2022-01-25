New “neo bank”, Leatherback, is poised to disrupt the financial services sector with its one account, multiple currency solution that allows businesses and individuals to conduct global transactions easily, quickly and securely.

Leatherback founder and CEO, Ibrahim Toyeeb, said the introduction of Leatherback to the global market is underpinned by a desire to democratise banking and provide opportunities for borderless global trade and commerce.

“It’s no secret that emerging markets are the principal drivers of global growth. Given this reality – and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed numerous restrictions on travel and commerce – Leatherback was formed to simplify global trade for people and operations everywhere, allowing them to seamlessly move money from one continent to the next.”

In this respect, Leatherback provides a much-needed solution for exporters and importers, immigrant-owned businesses, international students, the migrant population in general, tourists and multi-nationals with foreign operations that require financial solutions, payments or foreign exchange.

It is inspired by the leatherback sea turtle, a nomadic creature that roams the seas from the northern regions of the arctic to as far south as the pacific, without self-imposed restrictions to hinder its movements. Like its namesake, the fintech operation is built on the same principles. It offers multi-currency accounts with the option to exchange currency instantly across multiple countries.