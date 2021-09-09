Leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has appealed to the six members of the Anambra State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to their original party, APGA.

The six lawmakers defected to APC about a week ago at a brief ceremony held in Abuja, the nation’s capital. One of them, Nonso Okafor, was a former governorship aspirant who was disqualified from contesting APGA’s primary poll alongside others. He represents Nnewi North State Constituency.

Chairman of APGA in Anambra, Sir Norbert Obi, at a press conference yesterday at the party’s secretariat, begged the lawmakers to return to their original base.

Obi said the party was prepared to receive them with open arms and revisit their grievances with a view to pacifying them.

He said that regardless of the position of the law on their defection from the party through which they got elected, he had resolved to, as a father, appeal to them to return home.

“I am not unaware of the legal position or implications of such actions but as a father, I would rather appeal to the erring honourable members to reconsider their stand and come back to the party.

“I am not making this appeal out of weakness or fear because I know that whichever way the Anambra governorship election goes, APGA will win because Anambra State is APGA state.

“I am only magnanimous as a father in giving them this second chance to come back to APGA family so that together we shall win and together we shall savour the joy of the victory without anyone having any reason to regret his or her actions”, Obi said.

