From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Anambra State Chapter, Ven. Joseph Nweke, has warned politicians in the state to stop taking politics to the church.

The cleric gave the warning during the 10th Inland Town Archdeaconry Women’s Conference at Church of Divine Love Parish, MCC, Onitsha, accusing weak politicians of always wanting to take advantage of church leaders for endorsement because they knew that they would not go far on their own.

“Some politicians are really not politicians. They are weak politicians that want to be anointed by church leaders so that they will use church to play their own politics because they will never score any good point on their own. So, they go under the platform of the church, causing problems in the society. We always tell them ‘hide under the platforms of your parties to play your politics, and stop dragging the church and church leaders into politics.’ As church leaders, we are not members of any political organisations. All aspirants are our children and we pray for them, wish them well, and allow the

people to choose.The fake politicians, who have nothing to offer drag the church into politics for their own selfish gains. Very soon, every one of them will start to patronise prayer warriors to pray to them to become governor.”

He urged aspirants to sell their individual manifesto to the electorate through proper channels, and not through the church.