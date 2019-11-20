Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its recourse to blame the Federal Government under President Mohammadu Buhari for electoral defeat in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The APC Deputy National Vice- Chairman, Ntufam Hilliard Eta in an interview monitored on a Cable TV asked the party to accept defeat and congratulate Bayelsa Governor- Elect, David Lyon.

He said the PDP should stop its constant allegations that democracy is in danger any time the party loses any election.

“I find it ludicrous that every time PDP loses election it is threat to our democracy and every time there is an election, they make the President and the Commander of Chief of Armed Forces the bearer of all electoral sins. President Buhari is very democratic and liberal so everybody would come on Television and Social Media and cast aspersion on the President and make him bearer of sins of Nigerians.”

According to him the calls for cancellation of the elections flies in the face of the celebration that broke out in Bayelsa State when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Lyon as the winner of the election.

He said PDP knew it has inflicted some damages on itself which it could not recover from and which dashed its hopes of gaining the votes of Bayelsans.

“It has almost become normal that every election cycle, the political parties that lose elections would always call for the cancellation of the election. But there are some things you see on ground which gives you the impression that the results of the election reflects the will of the people. There was a spontaneous, instantaneous reaction of the people. The people celebrated and went on the streets. For the Bayelsa election, it has been foretold that PDP would lose. If you were to conduct that election over and over again, the results would remain the same. Every election is peculiar and for this particular election there were a lot of variables that came to play. The first one is the non-performance of the Governor and his gun-boat manner of running the government. There was also a deep- seated crisis in the PDP in such a manner that the father of the state in the person of Former President Goodluck Jonathan was not even present in any of their campaigns. So there were a lot of problems in the ruling party. There were a lot of defections from PDP to our party. The results of the election reflected the will of the people.”