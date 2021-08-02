Leader of INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has come under attack by the Andy Uba Campaign Council (AUCC) over his sudden fixation on Senator Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the politics of Anambra State.

The APC flag-bearer through his campaign council flayed the cleric’s claim that God had showed him there would be advanced rigging of the forthcoming Anambra poll by the APC-led Federal Government in his favour.

Ayodele had in the said prediction reportedly stated that the APC stood the better chance of winning the election, if it fielded the Managing Director of Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Muoghalu.

The Uba group urged him to desist from dabbling into partisan political predictions just like other respected clerics.

“A situation where a man of God wakes up to make strange permutations in the name of prophesies, like the primate has been doing, particularly in the last few days on Anambra politics, leaves so much to be questioned. Ayodele, in one of his recent controversial prophecies, had painted unflattering image of the forthcoming election in Anambra State, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When the primate made that prediction, we at the Andy Uba Campaign Council (AUCC) were forced to call him out for what he truly is. We advised the cleric not to bring God’s altar to ridicule. We are compelled to tell him that such blatant, open partisan and unabashedly unsolicited campaign, completely contrasts with teachings of Christianity.

