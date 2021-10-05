From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A renowned businessman and First Vice President of Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NNCIMA), Chief Moses Ezukwo, has asked mischief makers to stop pitching him against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recent media reports had emerged quoting the businessman to have said that the sit-at-home call by the self-determination group had “robbed the zone of over N50billion so far, adding, that the loss in the private sector amounted to over 60 per cent.”

But Chief Ezukwo said on Tuesday that he had about three weeks ago when the first report appeared in a newspaper dissociated himself from it, insisting that he never spoke to any journalist on the matter.

He stated that well-informed people had made their position on the issue known and wondered why people would continue dragging his name into the sit-at-home issue even when IPOB on its part had since called off the exercise.

For the avoidance of doubt, Chief Ezukwo said: “My attention has been drawn to the publication in a leading newspaper over the weekend where I was alleged to have said the South East recorded over N50billion loss due to Monday-Monday sit-at-home order of IPOB. I never made such remarks; I even made this clear over two weeks ago when it first appeared in the media.

“I am an executive member of Nnewi chamber of commerce, but I never spoke to any journalist on this issue. I don’t know why this thing is being attributed to me. So, media organisations and the public are urged to dismiss such statement apparently attributed to me by some mischief makers whose motive is still beyond my conjecture unless they want to pitch me against IPOB that is doing their struggle.”

Meanwhile, Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi said the zone loses N10billion on observance of any sit-at-home, while former Central Bank Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo said the State alone loses N19.6 billion every day that it is locked down.

“Anambra State economy loses an estimated sum of N19.6 billion every time the sit-at-home directive is enforced in the state.

“Such actions do not define who we are. That is why we are calling on those responsible to stop because we are hurting ourselves,” Soludo said.

