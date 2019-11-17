The Edo State Government has warned the Minister of State for Budget, Mr. Clem Agba, to leave the revered Royal Majesty, Omo ‘n Oba Ne Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, out of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s misguided political battles against Governor Godwin Obaseki and others across the nation.

The Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said Agba, being a major beneficiary of the unnecessary battles being fought by Oshiomhole across the country which made the All Progressives Congress (APC) lose about six states to the main opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should kindly not drag the Oba of Benin into the embarrassment that is soon to befall both himself and Oshiomhole.

He said Agba, who was Commissioner of Environment when the Edo Water Storm master plan was conceived, is fully aware that there are many questions yet to be answered over the project hence his jittery effort to seek royal cover from the great king.

“For the records, the Benin Water Storm master plan is not abandoned but Agba and Oshiomhole certainly have questions to answer over the project and at the right time they shall be invited.

“Good enough, Ministers and National Chairmen of political parties do not enjoy any immunity from investigation and litigation so they should get ready to face the people and the authorities.