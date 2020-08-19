Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Former commissioner for Information and Culture under former governor Peter Obi’s administration, Joe-Martins Uzodike, has told Anambra people to count Obi out of current imbroglio between the Governor Willie Obiano’s government and some traditional rulers in the state over their alleged trip to Abuja.

Uzodike, in a statement, yesterday, said it was wrong to drag Obi into a matter he was not part of.

He said: “Consequent upon reports making the rounds on media platforms, where Alor community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state allegedly disowned their traditional ruler, Mac-Anthony Okonkwo, and blamed his emergence on Obi’s forceful imposition, I want to state categorically that Okonkwo received his certificate of recognition from Governor Willie Obiano.

“Okonkwo was issued certificate of recognition as the traditional ruler of Alor by Governor Obiano. With the Igwe’s coronation on June 24, 2014. It is, therefore, wrong to heap blame on Obi for Okonkwo’s emergence as the Igwe Alor and the recent unease that has trailed his reign.

“Obiano issued certificate of recognition to Okonkwo, who was crowned on June 24, 2014, as Ezedioramma III of Alor Kingdom. So, it will only amount to mischief to blame Obi for any recent discontent experienced due to Okonkwo’s kingship.”

The former commissioner said Obi, as governor, never meddled with traditional institutions; recalling that he never suspended any of the traditional rulers when about 100 of them travelled to Lagos for the wedding of Ifeanyi Ubah’s sister. Rather, he organised sensitisation workshop for them to enable them understand and discharge their duties well.