Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Ehime Mbano /Ihite Uboma /Obowo Federal Constituency, Chike Okafor has charged the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to face the onerous task of governance and leave his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha alone.

Okafor, stated this in a chat with journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, shortly after his swearing-in, as a member of the House.

The lawmaker, who recently won a pre-election case, which had kept him out of the House, at the Court of Appeal, noted that Ihedioha needs to concentrate on governance as the state does not need distractions.

“I want settle down fully in the National Assembly. I don’t want to dabble into local politics back home for now. But I will say without any fear of contradiction that I wish the governor in my state settles down and faces the issues of governance in my State and leave out a man he took over from. This is my position. In summary, I wish that His Excellency, Governor Emeka Ihedioha will face the challenging issues in the State and leave Senator Okorocha alone,” he stated.

Speaking on Okorocha’s case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Okafor, said it is nothing new in the country for a former governor to be invited by the anti-graft agency.

According to him, “It is not a new thing in our democracy that public officers having served as Governor and serving as a senator will have couple of invitations from the anti-graft agencies. They are doing their job but at the end of the day, we know, it is not a witch-hunt, I want to believe. It will pan out fine.

“It is not the first time it is happening in our democracy and it won’t be the last time. Some of us have also face inquisition and enquiry by those anti-graft agencies. So, Distinguished Senator Rochas Okorocha is having his turn now. It won’t his turn next. It will be some other person’s turn.”