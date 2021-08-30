From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya has called on the federal government to leave his principal alone.

Tambaya who stated this in a chat with our Correspondent in Makurdi, the state capital on Sunday advised the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government to rather desipate its energy on tackling the heightened insecurity in the country than waste such energy on attacking Governor Ortom whom he noted, means well for the country.

Tambaya who insisted that all that Governor Ortom has been saying is borne out of his love for the country maintained that contrary to the beliefs in some quarters, the Governor loves President Buhari as a person adding that his comments on issues is his own way of contributing to the betterment of the country and not otherwise.

While stressing that his principal does not hate anyone, Tambaya posited that, “my Governor loves everyone irrespective of tribal, religious or political affiliation; he loves all law abiding Fulani the same way he loves law abiding Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo or any other tribe.”

He added that the only set of people who always have issues with his principal are those who do not want to obey the laws of the land especially that on open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment.

Ortom’s aide therefore urged the Presidential Media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu to rather address those issues his principal raised in the Channels Television’s interview instead of resorting to name calling.

He also called on Mallam Shehu to also apologize to Governor Ortom and the entire Benue people on his recent outing against him.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.