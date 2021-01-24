From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the arrest order by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has advised the commissioner to ‘resign honourably’ rather than obey the order.

Kanu, in a statement issued through the Igbo separatist group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, advised Onadeko that, as an Igbo woman, she should not allow herself to be used to ‘ferment enmity between the East and the West’.

‘A warning to Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, the new Igbo Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command,’ the statement read:

‘You are an Igbo woman so I expect you to be reasonable enough to know that Fulani IGP posted you to Oyo to superintend the arrest or possible killing of Yoruba youths in order to ferment enmity between the East and the West at this critical juncture in the history of the liberation of all indigenous peoples across Nigeria, including you and your family.

‘I will advise you to resign honourably from your position as a certain Yoruba CP did in Abia State when he declined to order men under his command to open fire on IPOB protesters.

‘I am warning you not to do anything likely to jeopardise the safety or well-being of Sunday Ighoho otherwise you and your family will have the might of IPOB to contend with.

‘The silly game you people always play will no longer wash with us. Suddenly Fulani have realised that appointing an Igbo woman as Police Commissioner is a good thing because they want to use you. Nothing should happen to Ighoho.’