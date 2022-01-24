The morning after our Super Eagles breezed past Guinea Bissau two nil into the knockout stages of the ongoing AFCON holding in next-door Cameroon, I read some dirty stuff on several Facebook timelines that left me sick. Every match, it’s okay as a football fan to whine over team performance or how a player or two performed. Being an Arsenal man, I can tell you for free that whining is a football lifestyle. However, to descend as low as picking on a particular player publicly is a red card offence; a no no!

Umar is our new Rashidi Yekini. He does not deserve to be a butt of attack. It’s regrettable that many compatriots descended on him for not being a true number 9 just because he missed a couple of chances. Some even took the insulting ingratitude to another level by insinuating he’s on the team to fill an ethnic quota!

Such cruel unsportsmanliness. Meaning, if the guy didn’t record one of the two goals, we would have murdered him? Let’s learn to make excuses for people. I slammed Mr. Mesbah, myself, in the course of the match but I thought he redeemed himself before he was withdrawn.

Football is not moi-moi. It is easier to talk it than to play it. Umar Sadiq shall grow into a prolific attacker. Give him time.

Finally, we should learn to (at least, publicly) support people who represent us. Nothing emboldens or encourages anyone to perform better than seeing their compatriots solidly behind them, good or bad. Having said that, we congratulate Coach Austin Eguavoen and his boys on their 3 over 3 and pray they go all the way to take that 13th February 2000 pound of flesh. God bless Nigeria!

When I left the foregoing on Facebook, I got a potpourri of reactions. They ran into several hundreds. Unfortunately, space can only accommodate a few. Here you are:

Edet Ekerendu: Political, religion and ethnic sentiment has eaten deep into the fabric of our society in such a way that in every analysis of trending issues of national importance, people cannot air out their opinion without adopting the afforementioned variables. What a shame. God bless you the Media General for always standing on the path of truth.

Tim Emaeyak Umoren: I choose to differ from your thoughts, The Boss. I have strong doubts he will mature to the level of Rashidi and Co. Remember, it’s always said that “a chick that would grow into a cock can be spotted the very day it hatches.” Of a truth, Sadiq has no business in the team.

Idorenyin Umana: It’s easier said than done, sir. Most of those criticising him have never kicked even an orange their entire lives. That guy played well. It just wasn’t his day. I saw his moves with the ball.

Chris Effiong: The Boss, certainly we lack the forsight of seeing greatness in someone when the person couldn’t do it well or made mistake at first. In this tournament, I watched a coach express deep disappointment after his player missed his target. Later, he turned around to cheer up and clap the same player. I said to my friend, see what that coach has done? That’s the difference between the whites and the blacks? The former will keep on encouraging even in the midst of failure, but the latter will not wait a second to curse. I pray we should not always curse the dark but light a candle. Thanks for your advice, The Boss.

Michael Obot: The Boss, you needed to have listened to the vilification of the guy by the multitude where I watched the match. However, a guy seated by me kept on saying, “leave the boy alone, because I know he’s going to score in this match.” And he scored. Some people can play very well like Okocha but don’t score that much. Others, like Yekini, as you rightly observed, won’t dazzle but are there to score. There is a striker in Chelsea who plays well but doesn’t score. Yet, the coach always plays him. Football is like that. They should leave the guy alone, please!

Ini Imah: MB, sir, we have to speak out. What’s bad is bad. Sadiq has no business being on that pitch. We should parade our best legs, if we don’t want a backlash.

Eno Peter: It is his first appearance on the big stage. I remember when Opabunmi did excellently well in the FIFA 2001 U17 World Cup, he was quickly drafted to the 2002 FIFA World Cup by Coach Onigbinde. His performance was below par. It was too big a stage. The same for Umar Sadiq. He needs time to grow. He is a young player who did well in the 2016 Olympic games.

Idy James: The Boss, I thank you for this admonition. We have chosen a very wrong approach to criticism in Nigeria. We need a paradigm shift in our thinking.

Mojima Etukudo: A man of wisdom speaks peace always. God bless you, The Boss. You are always for a better society!

Bassey Eyo: I also think the lad will improve with time, if given the opportunity. Nigerians should be patient and give him support.

Igwe Sunday: Sir, Sir, Sir. Sadiq is a product of quota system period. #Wrong_profession.

Ezekiel Udoh: Well spoken, The Boss. The guys are really trying their best. After all, where is Ghana in AFCON, where’s Algeria? Nigerians should learn to celebrate what we have.

Prince Ukpe: Dear Mr. BUSH, let the truth be told. I have seen you play. I trained with you during your days with AKBC Radio Raiders. You are better than Sadiq. He’s such a waste pipe. But, since you are The Boss, I will not condemn him. I hereby encourage him to improve.

Christopher Ekpo: I draw national attention to the valid admonition and advisory embedded in your post.

Tanimu Khalifa Hakibu: I’m with you. Umar Sadiq needs time. He will be unstoppable. I believe in his quality. Sometimes, when I see Umar play I see Benzema. I have confidence in Umar Sadiq. Let’s support our players who sacrifice for our country. They’re really trying. AFCON is ours by God’s grace. Up Super Eagles. Up Umar Sadiq.

Tity Emma: Perfectly said, The Intercontinental Mr. BUSH. Thank you so much for this.

Kenny O. James: Nigerians are full of criticisms. In fact, it is our surname.

Godwin Udosen: It happens even in club football. Majority of fans do not entertain excuses as there are thousands of players who can perform better but aren’t given the chance. Football fans can distinguish a good and performing player when they see one. They just have no one to shoot them up.

Edidiong Bassey: I’ve heard you, Sir, but if Sadiq plays next match, I -Edidiong- will play too.

Okechukwu Umemuo: Well said. It’s obvious his confidence wasn’t so high but anyone could still see flashes of brilliance. I’m happy he got that goal and, if he had stayed on, I’m sure it would’ve shored up his confidence.

Suleiman Sani: Sadiq should not cross the field in our next match. Against Guinea Bissau, your misbehaviour kept it 2:0 instead of 3:0 or more.

Okereke Charles: If person sabi play, e sabi play. Even if Olayinka doesn’t score he’s better than both Awoniyi and this tortoise. Even though the main function of a striker is to score goals, he also should have what we call general play contribution. I prefer Olayinka as our main striker.

Samuel Ayantoye Alabi: Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s indisputable number 9 as at today. After him comes Awoniyi. Saying Umar is Nigeria’s Rashidi Yekini today is an insult. He’s not a bad striker like some ignoramuses are saying but he’s not the best in that position.

Timpraise Agamalafiya: The Intercontinental Mr Michael BUSH, you have said it all. I am a striker in the round leather game and I know how difficult it is to be in that position. Most people making those insults have never entered the field to play. Sadiq is a very good striker. All he needs is time and regular playing time. Football is all about team work not just individual. As a team, NIGERIA did very well. And if we keep going this way without distraction, the trophy is coming home. One love.