From Chijike Agwu, Abakaliki

As the political rivalry between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State get messier by the day, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ebonyi State chapter, has warned gladiators in the parties against luring their members into the escalating political feud.

Daily Sun reports that political gladiators from the All Progressives CongresS (APC) in the state led by Governor David Umahi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and one time Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, have been in the political battle over the control of the state since last year when Governor David Umahi defected from the PDP to the APC.

But NANS at a press conference attended by all the Students Union Government (SUG) presidents of the five tertiary institutions in the state said her members will not take side in the political battle.

The press statement was endorsed by the Director of Special Duties NANS Zone B, Nwuruku Alfred; NANS JCC Chairman, Oko Chukwumaijem; SUG President, Ebonyi state University, Abani Samson; SUG President, Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, Igwe Chidimma; SUG President, Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Smart Okoro, SUG President, Ebonyi state College of Education, Ekoyo Chinedu; SUG President, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Okorie Obinna and his counterpart from Ebonyi state College of Health Technology, Ngbo, Awoke Abel.

The student’s body however said it will continue to lend support to every administration towards the development of the state, but stressed that it will never support any political party to cause havoc and unleash mayhem in the state.

The NANS leaders in the state further warned their members not to register as a member of any political party ,and enjoined them to take their studies seriously for the sake of their future.

They also prayed for a peaceful transition of power in the state,devoid of violence and bloodshed .

Part of the statement reads ‘’that the leadership of Ebonyi state students’ community protests any ploy and strategy, mischievously calculated to rope our students into the square of partisanship.Any plan drawn to turn our students into card-carrying members of any political party in the state antagonizes the course we uphold’’