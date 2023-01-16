From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu chapter, has warned some of the party’s stakeholders in the state, including former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, and former governor Sullivan Chime to desist from maligning Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The party advised them to stop their vituperations and wild allegations against genuine party leaders in the state and zone.

Warning them to leave the Imo governor alone, the party said the ‘disgruntled’ leaders were victims of their perfidy.

In a statement, yesterday, by the APC’s Secretary, Robert Ngwu, the party said: “The disgruntled leaders, including Nnamani and Chime, former speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, among others, gathered in one closet to organise a press conference on the very day the presidential candidate of our party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, was in Enugu for a presidential rally.

“It was not enough that these self-styled leaders stayed away from the rally, thinking their absence was not noticed. Still, they engaged at the same time in their usual pastime of not only de-marketing the party but making unfounded allegations and denigrating comments against party leaders in the zone, especially Governor Uzodimma, who is also the South East coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council.”

Reacting to what the leaders allegedly said at the press conference, the party said: “Chime referred to their earlier futile and barren efforts to unseat the party’s leadership in the state under Ugochukwu Agballah as state chairman, including a peaceful protest to the national secretariat in Abuja.

“According to the media report, another group member, Nnamani made a veiled reference to Governor Uzodimma, when he alleged that an external body had hijacked the party from Imo State.

“Ordinarily, the APC Enugu State would have ignored the disgruntled leaders, but for their continuous vainglorious bandying of the name of Uzodimma, a dedicated party leader in the zone who has been making sacrificial efforts to grow the party in the zone.

“On behalf of the teeming and esteemed members of APC in Enugu State, we, therefore, tender an unreserved apology to Uzodimma over these ceaseless insults and ungracious dragging of his name into the local politics of Enugu State by these semi-expired politicians.”

The party accused the said leaders of having been the “cancerous tumour killing the party in the state before they were excised through a delicate surgical procedure,” adding that “at best, these are Abuja-based politicians who claim to be APC in Abuja and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. They are, indeed, the ‘PDAPC’ for all intents and purposes.

“We invite anybody who cares to carry out a simple investigation of the antecedents of these men in Enugu State since they joined the APC from PDP. Unmistakably, they are still tied to the umbilical cord of the PDP, as they had clandestinely worked for the PDP in past elections in the state.

“How else can one explain why these so-called APC leaders would post the results they did in the previous elections in the state where they not only lost their polling booths but the party itself only scored two per cent of votes in the state during the 2019 general election?

“This time, these politicians are at it again, scheming for the party’s campaign funds with the same sing-song of entering into a bargain with PDP to be allocated 25 per cent of votes in the state,” Enugu APC said.