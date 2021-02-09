Gernot Rohr has said the Super Eagles will track Odion Ighalo at new Saudi Arabian club, Al Shabab with the aim to recall him to the team.

Ighalo, 31, quit international football soon after the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he finished top scorer.

The striker himself has most recently said he will consider a return to the Eagles in time for next year’s AFCON and World Cup.

“Ighalo has just moved to Saudi (Arabia) and we intend to keep eyes on him,” Rohr said ahead of next month’s AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

“Playing in Saudi is not a reason to eliminate a good player from the Super Eagles.”

Super Eagles called up captain Ahmed Musa severally while he was featuring for another Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.