From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is to join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations at the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium, the presidency has said.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the summit which holds from February 17 to 18, will have participants deliberate on themes currently affecting the world.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Some of the areas of discussion include Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.

Others are Education, Culture and Vocational Training, Migration and Mobility; Agriculture and Sustainable Development and Health Systems and Vaccine Production.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Buhari will use the opportunity of the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

The president will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, will also be part of the entourage. President Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.