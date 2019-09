Christopher Oji

A Lebanese, Bossan Khodari, has been murdered and dumped inside a septic tank in his compound on Bombay Crescent, Apapa, Lagos.

The police have traced the murder to his domestic staff who is on the run.

The police say they have declared the domestic staff and two others wanted .

A police source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the corpse of a Lebanese was discovered by a relative of the deceased who followed a trail of blood to the septic tank.