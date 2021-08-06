From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A Lebanese, Mr Kabalan, who works with Lafarge Cement Company, was abducted yesterday, at the company’s construction site along Evacuation Road, in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Also, a businessman simply identified as Mr Evoda, was kidnapped, on Tuesday, at Big Qua Town in Calabar, at about 9:00pm, a few hours after Governor Ben Ayade reviewed the curfew in the state from 10pm – 6am to 12am- 6am.

Sources close to the company’s Mfamosing Plant said Mr Kabalan, in charge of the road project, was picked up by hoodlums who stormed the project site and shot sporadically before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

A source said the security man attached to the Lebanese tried to protect him, but the kidnappers shot him severally on the forehead and he died on the spot.

The source revealed that the abductors have demanded N50m ransom from the company, but the company is not willing to part with such a huge sum of money.

Mr. Evoda, who hails from Abi LGA in Central Cross River State, was kidnapped with his Saloon Lexus 300 (Light Blue Colour) in front of his house, at Solomon Street, off Big Qua, in Calabar Municipality.

Family source said the Evoda’s abductors called only once since the incident, but were yet to make any demand yet, adding that they have officially complained to security operatives on the abduction of their breadwinner.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.